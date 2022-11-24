Kanye West spotted at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist who marched in Charlottesville
US rapper Kanye West (C), attends a fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022. (JULIEN DE ROSA AFP/File)

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was spotted at Mar-a-Lago hanging out with white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Ye and Fuentes were first seen together Tuesday at an airport in Miami, and the rapper tweeted later that night about meeting former president Donald Trump and asking to become his 2024 running mate, reported Insider.

A source told The Daily Beast that Fuentes and Ye were seen together at Trump's golf resort, but the white nationalist podcaster was not present for the meeting between the rapper and former president.

Fuentes, who hosts the online show "America First with Nick Fuentes, took part in the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and leads the loosely organized alt-right group the "Groyper Army," and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar have attended his America First Political Action Conference.

SmartNews