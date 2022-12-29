Kanye West's former business manager can't find him to serve $4.5 million lawsuit

On Thursday, the New York Post reported that far-right rapper Kanye "Ye" West is being sued by his former business partner — but can't be served with the papers because he is rumored to be "missing."

"Wild rumors are swirling that the artist now known as Ye is 'missing' – as his ex-business manager tries to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit, The US Sun reports," reported Yaron Steinbuch. "Thomas St. John, who is suing the erratic 'Gold Digger' rapper and his company Yeezy over alleged unpaid fees, told a court that he has also been unable to find a proper address for Ye."

"The rumors about the 45-year-old mogul’s whereabouts began to spread after a tweet sent by Daily Loud, who wrote: 'Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find [sic] for weeks according to his ex-business manager,'" said the report. "According to documents obtained by the news outlet, St. John on Dec. 19 sought an extension until the end of March to serve the lawsuit. The former business manager also has reportedly been unable to reach Ye’s legal team. 'We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact,' the court filing cited by The US Sun states."

Ye, who has been moving forward with a 2024 run for president, has experienced a sharp fall from grace after promoting a series of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including that Jews run the recording industry to exploit Black musicians and the so-called "Black Hebrew Israelite" idea that Africans were the real tribe of Israel and modern-day Jews are imposters. He followed this up with an InfoWars interview in which he professed admiration for Adolf Hitler — an affinity he has apparently held for decades.

Most of Ye's business ventures crumbled in the wake of this behavior, costing him millions in personal wealth, with his private Christian school temporarily shutting down and Adidas canceling its production deal to make Yeezy shoes.

Former President Donald Trump, who worked with Ye while in office as part of a criminal justice proposal, recently held a dinner meeting with him at his Mar-a-Lago country club, alongside neo-Nazi livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who has called for remaking America into an explicitly white Christian nationalist state where Jews and nonwhite people are marginalized and excluded from power.