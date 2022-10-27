Kanye West's Christian school abruptly closes for the entire year: report
US rapper Kanye West (C), attends a fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022. (JULIEN DE ROSA AFP/File)

On Thursday, The Independent reported that Trump-loving rapper Kanye West, who also goes by the name "Ye," has abruptly shut down a private school he runs in California.

"Kanye West’s Donda Academy is the latest victim of the fallout from the rapper’s antisemitic remarks as the unaccredited K-8 private Christian school announced to parents that it would be closing," reported Johanna Chisholm. "The private California school’s principal sent an emailed statement to parents and guardians on Wednesday night stating, 'there is no school tomorrow,' The Times first reported. 'At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately,' wrote principal Jason Angell in the emailed statement."

According to the report, Donda Academy's closure is not currently intended to be permanent, and the school promises to "begin afresh" at the start of the next academic year.

"News of the temporary closure of the secretive school, that reportedly includes in its curriculum the teaching of parkour and requires parents and guardians to sign a non-disclosure agreement when they enroll children to the unaccredited institution, arrives just days after an educational consultant for Donda handed in their two-week notice," said the report.

West, who has said he suffers from bipolar depression, triggered nationwide outrage after a series of anti-Semitic rants on social media and in interviews, claiming that he would go "death con 3" on the Jews and saying in an interview with far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson that modern Jewish people fraudulently stole the Hebrew heritage from Black people — an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory pushed by certain fringe groups like the Radical Hebrew Israelites.

His remarks triggered a wave of neo-Nazi demonstrations around the country, including white supremacists who hung a banner from a Los Angeles overpass that read "Kanye Is Right About the Jews" and performed Hitler salutes at motorists.

In the aftermath of his comments, West has plunged in net worth and lost his billionaire status as he is dropped by several companies, with TJ Maxx refusing to carry his products and footwear company Adidas dropping their partnership with him. West reacted to losing the Adidas deal by assembling a camera crew and marching uninvited into the offices of rival footwear company Skechers, where he was promptly escorted out of the building.

