CNN busts Kari Lake for falsely claiming she never mocked Paul Pelosi assault
Kari Lake / Gage Skidmore.

CNN on Wednesday busted Arizona Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake for falsely claiming that she never mocked the assault on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The network began by playing a clip of Lake claiming that she had never made light of the Pelosi attack, and she even accused the media of manipulating the footage to make her look bad.

"Go back and look at the video, a lot of creative editing was done," Lake claimed. "I think you'll know it if you were there. They clipped that clip and made it look bad."

Host Don Lemon obliged Lake and showed his audience the full clip of her at a forum that did, in fact, show her making jokes about the assault, which sent Pelosi to the hospital and reportedly required him to undergo brain surgery.

"Nancy Pelosi, she has protection when she's in DC -- her house doesn't have a lot of protection," Lake said, which prompted laughter from the audience. "If our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection... certainly the most important people in our lives, our children, should have protection."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Kari Lake busted for falsely claiming she never mocked Paul Pelosi assault www.youtube.com

