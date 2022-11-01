Watch: Michael Fanone rips Republican Kari Lake in profanity-laced rant on live TV
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone tore into Kari Lake, the former Arizona news anchor turned Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, who has spent most of her campaign pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, even outright saying she'll only accept election results if she wins the race.

Fanone's comments came in response to a newly released ad by the Republican Accountability Project targeting Lake, featuring the mother of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who defended the Capitol alongside Fanone and died shortly after.

"Michael, is that hard to watch?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace. "I know these are people that we've come to admire and we follow their stories, but these are your friends and colleagues."

"I've gotten to know Mrs. Sicknick pretty well and I thought that was a powerful ad," said Fanone. "She is out there, I think, trying to do what all of us are trying to do here, which is bring accountability for January 6. And, you know, I also support the fact that Kari Lake's a piece of s***, so I'm glad she did that ad."

Wallace then turned to Fanone's fellow guest, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and asked, "Some [people] were found guilty of wanting to threaten or kill you. What do you make of those tools that Republicans are relying on, political violence and adherence to the Big Lie?"

"That is why it does resonate with everyday Americans in all communities when you can connect the dots of violent political rhetoric, when Ted Cruz's Facebook page and Marjorie Taylor Greene's Instagram page and Lauren Boebert's Twitter feed looks just like the feeds of these violent' assailants, something is wrong. And January 6, the way I look at it was a centralized attack on our democracy. The attack against Paul Pelosi and others like Gretchen Whitmer, these are decentralized. And so people have to realize that it is coming to your community and your PTA meetings. And unless we bring down the temperature, unless we bring community over chaos, it will affect every city in America."

