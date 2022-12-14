Kari Lake invites ridicule with story of UPS driver 'devastated' that Democrats 'stole' election from her
Kari Lake / Gage Skidmore

Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.

"UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help," Lake wrote on Twitter. "The Fake News may spin it... Officials behind the Sham Election may lie... But Arizonans get it. They know our Elections are a joke."

Although multiple failed Trump-backed candidates pushed his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, the vast majority of them conceded their races, including Herschel Walker, Don Bolduc, and Doug Mastriano.

Lake, however, has charted a different course and has refused to concede her defeat, while also filing lawsuits against the state of Arizona demanding that she be installed as the election's rightful winner.

RELATED: Trump allies sound like the 'drunkest' crazy uncles in Meadows texts: MSNBC's Chris Hayes

Given all this, many Twitter users jumped at the chance to ridicule her and question the veracity of her story about a supposedly distraught UPS driver.

Check out some reactions below.










SmartNews