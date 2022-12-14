Kari Lake invites ridicule with story of UPS driver 'devastated' that Democrats 'stole' election from her

Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
"UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help," Lake wrote on Twitter. "The Fake News may spin it... Officials behind the Sham Election may lie... But Arizonans get it. They know our Elections are a joke."
Although multiple failed Trump-backed candidates pushed his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, the vast majority of them conceded their races, including Herschel Walker, Don Bolduc, and Doug Mastriano.
Lake, however, has charted a different course and has refused to concede her defeat, while also filing lawsuits against the state of Arizona demanding that she be installed as the election's rightful winner.
Given all this, many Twitter users jumped at the chance to ridicule her and question the veracity of her story about a supposedly distraught UPS driver.
Check out some reactions below.
\u201c@KariLake Did the UPS guy come up to you 'with tears in his eyes'? Sounds like a typical Trumpian fairy tale, ya loser. YOU'RE THE JOKE\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345
\u201c@KariLake Didn\u2019t happen. Just like the election wasn\u2019t stolen.\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345
\u201c@KariLake Y\u2019all need to follow Herschel Walker\u2019s playbook!\n1. LOSE!\n2. CONCEDE!\n3. GO AWAY!\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345
\u201c@KariLake Of all the things that didn't happen to you today, this didn't happen to you the most.\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345
\u201c@KariLake Not the UPS guy!!\n\nThat is the evidence everyone has been waiting for!!\n\nHey everyone!! The UPS guy in AZ says there is voter fraud!\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345
\u201c@KariLake My local FedEx driver felt you lost because of no political experience and the Trump endorsement pushing away moderate Republicans. \n\nI\u2019ll see what my DoorDasher says if i order out tonight for dinner. \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345
\u201c@KariLake Was he delivering a tub of Vaseline for your camera lens?\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345
\u201c@KariLake This really happened you guys. This screenshot of the delivery driver from the Ring camera proves it!\u201d— Kari Lake (@Kari Lake) 1670974345