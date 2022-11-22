'This has to end': Katie Hobbs slams 'sore loser' Kari Lake for causing chaos after losing election

On Tuesday's edition of "CNN This Morning", Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs slammed Republicans for continuing to push election denial in her state, following her narrow defeat of pro-Trump former news anchor and QAnon-curious conspiracy theorist Kari Lake.
This comes after Maricopa County recorder Bill Gates, himself a Republican and a prominent opponent of election conspiracy theorists, was forced to go into hiding by threats as the ballot count in Arizona grew less favorable to the GOP.
"Your reaction to this news that we just learned about Republican election official in your state, Bill Gates?" asked anchor Poppy Harlow.
"I think Arizonans and Americans sent a message to election deniers: we are ready to move on," said Hobbs. "Unfortunately, they are still giving attacks on those responsible for our elections based on false allegations. They are basically being a sore loser. We cannot tolerate it. This has to end. I think we survived a lot in this last election. We helped save democracy, but it's not over. We have to continue to be vigilant and hold these people accountable for dangerous political rhetoric causing this kind of threat."
"I ran this campaign talking to Arizonans," Hobbs added. "I wasn't focused on if they were Democrats or Republicans. The issues I talk to them about are Arizona issues. Fixing our water crisis, funding schools, protecting reproductive rights, affordability. Those are things Arizona cares about. I promise to be a governor for all Arizonans, whether you supported me in this election or not ... I had a strong coalition of Republicans supporting me, in this case, because they chose sanity over chaos. I'm going to continue to make sure our administration is inclusive of all those viewpoints. These are not Democrat and Republican issues, they are Arizona issues."
Lake, whose loss has drawn the wrath of former President Donald Trump on social media, has refused to concede the election, vowing to gather together a team of lawyers that could let her challenge the results.
The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings – instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it’s plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
But what about correlations involving genes? How can researchers be sure that a particular trait or disease is truly genetically linked, and not caused by something else?
We are statisticalgeneticists who study the genetic and nongenetic factors that influence human variation. In our recently published research, we found that the genetic links between traits found in many studies might not be connected by genes at all. Instead, many are a result of how humans mate.
Genome-wide association studies try to link genes to traits
Because the genes you inherit from your parents remain unchanged throughout your life, with rare exception, it makes sense to assume that there is a causal relationship between certain traits you have and your genetics.
This logic is the basis for genome-wide association studies, or GWAS. These studies collect DNA from many people to identify positions in the genome that might be correlated with a trait of interest. For example, if you have certain forms of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, you may have an increased risk for certain types of cancer.
Similarly, there may be gene variants that play a role in whether or not someone has schizophrenia. The hope is to learn something about the complex mechanisms that link variation at the molecular level to individual differences. With a clearer understanding of the genetic basis of different traits, scientists would be better able to determine risk factors for related diseases.
GWAS studies seek to find genetic associations between individual traits.
Researchers have run thousands of GWAS to date, identifying genetic variants associated with myriad diseases and disease-related traits. In many instances, researchers have identified genetic variants that affect more than one trait. This form of biological overlap, in which the same genes are thought to influence several apparently unrelated traits, is known as pleiotropy. For example, certain variants of the PAH gene can have several distinct effects, including altering skin pigmentation and causing seizures.
One way scientists assess pleiotropy is through genetic correlation analysis. Here, geneticists investigate whether the genes associated with a given trait are associated with other traits or diseases by statistically analyzing large samples of genetic data. Over the past decade, genetic correlation analysis has become the primary method for assessing potential pleiotropy across fields as diverse as internal medicine, social science and psychiatry.
Scientists use the findings from genetic correlation analyses to figure out the potential shared causes of these traits. For instance, if genes associated with bipolar disorders also predict anxiety disorders, perhaps the two conditions may partially involve some of the same neural circuits or respond to similar treatments.
Assortative mating and genetic correlation
However, just because a gene is correlated with two or more traits doesn’t necessarily mean it causes them.
Virtually all the statistical methods researchers commonly use to assess genetic correlations assume that mating is random. That is, they assume that potential mating partners decide who they will have children with based on a roll of the dice. In reality, many factors likely influence who mates with whom. The simplest example of this is geography – people living in different parts of the world are less likely to end up together than people living nearby.
We wanted to find out how much the assumption of random mating affects the accuracy of genetic correlation analyses. In particular, we focused on the potential confounding effects of assortative mating, or how people tend to mate with those who share similar characteristics with them. Assortative mating is a widely documented phenomenon seen across a broad array of traits, interests, measures and social factors, including height, education and psychiatric conditions.
Humans do not mate randomly – rather, people tend to gravitate toward certain traits.
In our study we examined cross-trait assortative mating, whereby people with one trait (for example, being tall) tend to mate with people with a completely different trait (for example, being wealthy). From our database of 413,980 mate pairs in the U.K. and Denmark, we found evidence of cross-trait assortative mating for many traits – for instance, an individual’s time spent in formal schooling was correlated not only with their mate’s educational attainment, but also with many other characteristics, including height, smoking behaviors and risk for different diseases.
We found that taking into consideration the similarities across mates could strongly predict which traits would be considered genetically linked. In other words, just based on how many characteristics a pair of mates shared, we could identify around 75% of the presumed genetic links between these traits – all without sampling any DNA.
Genetic correlation does not imply causation
Cross-trait assortative mating shapes the genome. If people with one heritable trait tend to mate with people with another heritable trait, then these two distinct characteristics will become genetically correlated to each other in subsequent generations. This will happen regardless of whether or not these traits are truly genetically linked to each other.
Cross-trait assortative mating means that the genes you inherit from one parent will be correlated with those you inherit from the other. How people mate is not random, violating the key assumption behind genetic correlation analyses. This inflates the genetic association between traits that aren’t truly linked together by genes.
If dinosaurs with long horns preferentially mate with dinosaurs with spiked backs, genes for both of these traits can become associated with each other in subsequent generations even though the same gene doesn’t code for them. Aaqilah M, CC BY-NC-ND
Recent studies corroborate our findings. Earlier this year, researchers computed genetic correlations using a method that examines the association between the traits and genes of siblings. The genetic links between traits influenced by cross-trait assortative mating were substantially weakened.
But without accounting for cross-trait assortative mating, using genetic correlation estimates to study the biological pathways causing disease can be misleading. Genes that affect only one trait will appear to influence multiple different conditions. For example, a genetic test designed to assess the risk for one disease may incorrectly detect vulnerability for a broad number of unrelated conditions.
The ability to measure variation across individuals at the genetic and molecular level is truly a feat of modern science. However, genetic epidemiology is still an observational enterprise, subject to the same caveats and challenges facing other forms of nonexperimental research. Though our findings don’t discount all genetic epidemiology research, understanding what genetic studies are truly measuring will be essential to translate research findings into new ways to treat and assess disease.
On July 31 2013 a constellation of US defense satellites saw a streak of light over South Australia as a rock from outer space burned through Earth’s atmosphere on its way to crash into the ground below.
The impact created an explosion equivalent to about 220 tonnes of TNT. More than 1,500km away, in Tasmania, the bang was heard by detectors normally used to listen for extremely low-frequency sounds from illegal tests of nuclear weapons.
These were two excellent indications that there should be a patch of ground covered in meteorites somewhere north of Port Augusta. But how could we track them down?
So, to have any chance to find a meteorite from these data, you need a little outside help.
Weather radars
In 2019, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology started making its weather radar data openly available to researchers and the public. I saw this as an opportunity to complete the puzzle.
I combed through the record of events from the Desert Fireball Network and NASA, and cross-matched them with nearby weather radars. Then I looked for unusual radar signatures that could indicate the presence of falling meteorites.
The Woomera weather radar station captured reflections from the falling meteorites.
Curtin University, Author provided
And bingo, the 2013 event was not too far from the Woomera radar station. The weather was clear, and the radar record showed some small reflections at about the right place and time.
Next, I had to use the weather data to figure out how the wind would have pushed the meteorites around on their way down to Earth.
If I got the calculations right, I would have a treasure map showing the location of a rich haul of meteorites. If I got them wrong, I would end up sending my team to wander around in the desert for two weeks for nothing.
The search
I gave what I hoped was an accurate treasure map to my colleague Andy Tomkins from Monash University. In September this year, he happened to be driving past the site on his way back from an expedition in the Nullarbor.
Thankfully, Andy found the first meteorite within 10 minutes of looking. In the following two hours, his team found nine more.
A field team from Monash University searched for meteorites in the strewn field.
Monash University, Author provided
The technique of finding meteorites with weather radars was pioneered by my colleague Marc Fries in the US. However, this is the first time it has been done outside the US NEXRAD radar network. (When it comes to monitoring airspace, the US has more powerful and more densely packed tech than anyone else.)
This first search confirmed there were lots of meteorites on the ground. But how were we going to find them all?
In the end we collected 44 meteorites, weighing a bit over 4kg in total. Together they form what we call a “strewn field”.
A machine-learning algorithm identified meteorites from drone photos.
Curtin Uni, Author provided
Strewn fields tell us a lot about how an asteroid fragments in our atmosphere.
That’s quite important to know, because the energy of these things is comparable to that of nuclear weapons. For example, the 17-metre asteroid that exploded over Chelyabinsk in Russia in 2013 produced an explosion 30 times the size of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.
So when the next big one is about to hit, it may be useful to predict how it will deposit its energy in our atmosphere.
These systems might give us as much as a few days’ notice that an asteroid is heading for Earth. This would be too late to make any effort to deflect it – but plenty of time for preparation and damage control on the ground.
The value of open data
This find was only made possible by the free availability of crucial data – and the people who made it available.
The US satellites that detected the fireball are presumably there to detect missile and rocket launches. However, somebody (I don’t know who) must have figured out how to publish some of the satellite data without giving away too much about their capabilities, and then lobbied hard to get the data released.
Likewise, the find would not have happened without the work of Joshua Soderholm at Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, who worked to make low-level weather radar data openly accessible for other uses. Soderholm went to the trouble to make the radar data readily available and easy to use, which goes well beyond the vague formulations you can read at the bottom of scientific papers like “data available upon reasonable request”.
This year, Australia’s prestigious Prime Minister’s Prize for Science has been awarded to a physical oceanographer whose work has had a “transformative impact” on our understanding of Earth’s oceans.
Professor Trevor McDougall AC from the University of New South Wales has made major contributions to unveiling the fundamental physics of the ocean.
During his illustrious career, McDougall has discovered previously unknown ocean mixing processes – the turbulent ways seawater churns and irreversibly changes under various conditions.
His discoveries have improved climate models, allowing us to better predict our planet’s fast-changing future.
“The ocean is notoriously difficult to observe; we know more about the surface of the Moon than we do about the seafloor,” McDougall said.
“We study the ocean because it transports a lot of heat from the equatorial regions towards the poles and also because it acts as the thermal flywheel of the climate system.”
Trevor McDougall is a world-leading researcher in ocean thermodynamics. Supplied
A world-leading authority on ocean mixing, McDougall was recognized for his many contributions, including a redefinition of the thermodynamic description of seawater. The latter was accepted by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in 2009 as a new international standard.
“To receive the Prime Minister’s Prize for Science is an incredible honor, and it’s also an honor for the early career researchers that I’ve been working with for the past ten years,” said McDougall.
“They’ve been integral to some of the results that have been recognized in this prize.”
Predicting sea level rise
Earth’s oceans and their role in climate change are also the focus of another prize recipient this year – physical oceanographer and ocean modeler Dr Adele Morrison from the Australian National University (ANU).
She won the Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year for her innovative methods of modeling ocean circulation around Antarctica.
Morrison’s research has greatly reduced uncertainty in predicting future sea level rise from Antarctic ice sheet melt, driven by warm ocean currents in the Southern Ocean.
Adele Morrison’s work has revealed the ongoing impact of warm ocean currents on Antarctic ice melt. Supplied
Such work is particularly pertinent to Australia, with 85% of Australians living in places that could soon be affected by rising sea levels.
Morrison hopes to “inspire the next generation of scientists to unravel new discoveries and technologies that limit the impacts of climate change and our transition to a zero-emissions world”.
Molecular diagnostics and solar cell improvements also recognized
Several other researchers and inventors received accolades at the ceremony held on November 21 at Parliament House in Canberra.
Adjunct Professor Alison Todd and Dr Elisa Mokany, co-founders of the molecular diagnostics company SpeeDx, received the Prize for Innovation. Their highly advanced diagnostic tests have improved diagnosis and treatments for several infectious diseases and cancers.
The other Prize for Innovation went to Dr Nick Cutmore, Dr James Tickner and Mr Dirk Treasure of the company Chrysos. They have successfully commercialized an X-ray technology that measures the presence of gold and minerals in ore samples.
Professor Si Ming Man from ANU was awarded the Frank Fenner Prize for Life Scientist of the Year for his work on inflammation and new therapies for inflammatory diseases.
The Prize for New Innovators went to University of Melbourne’s Dr Pip Karoly, whose unique seizure forecasting technology is improving the lives of millions of people with epilepsy.
UNSW Associate Professor Brett Hallam was also awarded the Prize for New Innovators, whose discoveries and patented tech have improved solar cell performance by a whopping 10%.
Inspiring our youngest future scientists
Each year, the prizes also include recognition for outstanding achievements in science teaching.
Mr George Pantazis from Marble Bar Primary School in Western Australia was awarded the Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching in Primary Schools for his work integrating First Nations cultural knowledge, including the critically endangered Nyamal language, in the school’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program.
This “wouldn’t be possible without the support of our teachers and the community, in particular the Nyamal people and their Elders”, said Pantazis.
“This prize is the highlight of my career. I owe it all to the students. Without them, I have nothing.”
The Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching in Secondary Schools went to Ms Veena Nair from Viewbank College, Victoria. She has collaborated with countless academics and industry leaders to not only show students the practical application of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) subjects, but also find pathways for them in STEAM careers.
“As a first-generation migrant, I’m deeply thankful to my birth country India, where I got my foundation skills – and to my adopted country Australia, where I was given the wings to fly,” said Nair.
For 23 years now, the Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been awarded for outstanding achievements in scientific research, research-based innovation and excellence in science teaching. The recipients share a prize pool of $750,000.
This is the first year since 2019 the prizes were held at the Parliament House again, with the 2020 and 2021 events having taken place virtually.