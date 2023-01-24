'These signatures are from 2020': Elections analyst makes quick work of Kari Lake's new 'bombshell' evidence

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted another allegation this week purporting to demonstrate fraud in the 2022 election that saw her lose to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

"BOMBSHELL TESTIMONY," Lake tweeted. "Today’s Senate Testimony CONFIRMS nearly 40,000 ballots illegally counted (10% of the signatures reviewed). I think all the 'Election Deniers' out there deserve an apology."

But on Tuesday, ABC15 elections analyst Garrett Archer debunked Lake's claim, explaining the simple, non-fraudulent reason why these thousands of ballots didn't match voter signatures on record with the motor vehicle bureau.

"Ms. Lake, These signatures are from 2020," wrote Archer in reply. "They use recent affidavit envelopes to verify as well. That way if the MVD signature comes across wrong they have in-house to compare to. So this doesn't confirm anything."

Lake is one of the only major election conspiracy theorist candidates from 2022 who lost their race and who also refused to concede.

In addition to claiming that America would "turn into a Venezuela" if she wasn't named governor of Arizona anyway, Lake has also backed former President Donald Trump's calls to "terminate" the Constitution for the sake of reinstating him as president.