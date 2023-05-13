'Wow': Kari Lake buried for 'disgusting' comment linking guns to being a 'better mother'

Speaking with MSNBC host Alex Witt, a conservative campaign strategist blasted failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate for her failure to address the growing death toll among children from gun-related violence in an interview with TV host Piers Morgan earlier in the week.

Worse still was the TV personality-turned-conservative gadfly's assertion that she is a "better mother' because she owns weapons.

In a clip shown on MSNBC on Saturday, an animated Lake insisted, "It’s not safe to walk down these Democrat-controlled cities. The murder — you can be raped and murdered on the subway… I’m a much better mother that I have firearms and can protect my family and I will protect my family."

She then added, "You call 911 right now you can’t get someone to show up at your house, Piers And there’s crime and violence happening on our streets, and we need to protect our own families."

RELATED: Kari Lake mocked after her latest ‘bombshell’ falls flat



Following the clip, host Witt simply uttered, "Wow," before asking political strategist Ashley Pratte Oates for her take.

'I think what's unfortunate is that on this Mother's Day weekend, there were mothers all across this country without their children because of gun violence," Pratte Oates stated. " So, when she says she's a much better mother because she owns firearms, there are people without their children because -- this Mother's Day -- because of policies that are reckless."

"I think a lot of moms would be supportive of universal background checks, which is something I think both Democrats and Republicans could get behind to make our schools and our countries safer for our children," she continued before admitting, "As a new mother, this Mother's Day, this is something that deeply concerns me for my children and for the future of this country."

"Comments like this that are made flippantly are made to energize the Republican base, but quite honestly they should be disgusting and condemned for that," she added.

Watch below or at the link: