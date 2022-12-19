'Burn it to the ground': Lake pledges attack against Maricopa County government's 'house of cards'

The truth is that the election counters were counting until 3 a.m. and then released results as the counting continued. Donald Trump, on election day, encouraged vote tabulators to stop counting the votes while he was winning.

"Our movement is so massive, they had to do it in broad daylight," Lake said without explaining how the two were related. "They had to, uh, literally sabotage Election Day in Arizona, and everyone saw it with their own eyeballs. And no one is going to forget what they saw. The media can't keep saying, 'oh, nothing to see here. We didn't — nothing happened.' They can say it, but no one is believing it anymore."

Almost all Republicans and Democrats who lost on election day in Arizona have conceded that they lost. Lake is one of just two others who refuse to admit they didn't win. Lake began by blaming Republicans who were counting the votes.

"And if you really think about it — if you step back and you take the pain of the moment out, because it is painful, and realize that, wow, God thinks so much of us that he put us here for this pivotal moment. To take on this fight," Lake said, describing her election loss as a kind of holy war. Lake swore that she would not accept it if she lost. She has upheld that promise.

It's unclear if Lake will pay to have her volunteers go door to door in Arizona and count people individually or if she'll pay for a recount or another method of fighting against the loss. Currently, she's in court suing over the election by using hearsay and unverified facts.

"Kari Lake lost the Governor’s race to Katie Hobbs by 17,117 votes," Alexis Danneman said in a motion filed Thursday. "In the face of this insurmountable margin, Lake brings a sprawling election contest, alleging everything from cyber hacking to Twitter mischief to intra-Republican warfare — all in an effort to sow distrust in Arizona’s election results."

Lake argued this week that because Twitter blocked revenge-porn from being posted about Joe Biden's son it meant that her election was fraudulent. Another allegation was that a UPS driver somehow stole the election.

See the video below or at the link here: