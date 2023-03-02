Kari Lake takes election 'fraud' case to the Arizona Supreme Court: report

Failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake ran as a Donald Trump acolyte, and she’s now taking the former president's election fraud allegations playbook all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court, The Associated Press reports.



Nearly four months after losing her bid for the state’s highest office to Democrat Katie Hobbs in a tight race, Lake is asking the state’s Supreme Court to review the allegations of fraud earlier deemed without merit by lower courts.

“We filed our Historic Election Integrity case with the Arizona Supreme Court,” Lake tweeted Wednesday. “Pray for our Attorneys. Pray for the Judges. Pray for Justice. Pray for America.”

Lake’s attorneys allege ballot printer irregularities in Maricopa County – home to more than 60 percent of the state’s voters – polling places and claim chain of custody protocols were breached at an off-site facility, the report said.

They also argued that the state’s Court of Appeals in rejecting Lake’s challenge applied an improper standard of proof.

According to the Associated Press’ reporting, Lake “was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign. While most of the other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake did not.”

The Nov. 8 election was decided by just over 17,000 votes.

Katie Hobbs took office on Jan. 2.

