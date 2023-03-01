Marjorie Taylor Greene spokesman hits CNN fact checker with foul-mouthed tirade

A spokesman for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offered a profane response when asked to comment on a misleading claim the congresswoman made online.
Greene blamed President Joe Biden's policies for the deaths of two young men from Michigan whose mother testified Tuesday before the House Homeland Security Committee, although they each overdosed in 2020 while Donald Trump was president.
"I asked Greene’s office last night about her tweet blaming the Biden administration for these deaths in 2020 under Trump," said CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale. "Spokesman Nick Dyer responded by saying lots of people have died from drugs under Biden and 'do you think they give a f--k about your bulls--t fact checking?'"
Dale followed up with additional chances to clear up false claims Greene had made and was met with a similar, but more succinct, response.
"I also gave Greene congressional spokesman Nick Dyer an opportunity to comment regarding Greene’s multiple false claims yesterday about the 2020 election, such as the lies that Trump won Georgia and that there were thousands of dead voters there," Dale said. "His response: 'F--k off.'"
