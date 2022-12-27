Kari Lake’s election lawsuit flopped — and her second one was 'utterly bonkers': analysis

Kari Lake's first election lawsuit was a failure, and her second one was even worse.

The Arizona Republican filed a lawsuit in April asking that Maricopa and Pima counties be blocked from using electronic election equipment for reasons that were never made clear, and that case was thrown out months later -- and she filed another doomed-to-fail lawsuit alleging election fraud, reported MSNBC's Steve Benen.

"Much of the case was thrown out before the trial even began, but the local state judge agreed to let the Republican’s lawyers at least try to make their case in support of Lake’s conspiracy theories," Benen wrote. "Not surprisingly, it quickly became apparent that there was no such evidence."

As recently as last week, Lake was making public pledges of things she intended to do as governor -- despite her loss -- but now she and her attorneys could be penalized for making baseless claims in court.

"That was, of course, utterly bonkers," Benen wrote.

"Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs will be sworn into office early next week," he concluded. "She and lawyers representing Maricopa County have asked the judge in the case to penalize Lake with sanctions for having filed baseless litigation — on top of the sanctions she’ll already have to pay for having filed her initial baseless election lawsuit."