Lawyers withdraw subpoena for Katie Hobbs hours after Kari Lake boasted she'd be forced to testify

A judge this week ruled that defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake's lawsuit aiming to overturn her loss to Katie Hobbs can go forward -- although he also severely restricted the grounds on which the lawsuit can be heard.
As reported by the Arizona Mirror on Tuesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson tossed out seven of the nine claims made by Lake's attorneys in the original lawsuit, which means her lawyers will have to prove a very specific set of facts in order to be successful.
Neither of the two claims allowed by the judge has to do with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, whom Lake had accused of malfeasance in her role as Arizona's secretary of state.
Accordingly, reports ABC 15 political analyst Garrett Archer, Lake's attorneys on Tuesday withdrew their subpoena of Hobbs, who would have had to testify on Wednesday.
The withdrawal of the subpoena came mere hours after Lake boasted on Twitter that her Democratic opponent would face a grilling from her lawyers on the witness stand.
"Today, I took the stage again to announce our massive Legal WIN!" Lake crowed on Twitter. "This week, Katie Hobbs will take the witness stand. Never underestimate the Power of Prayer."