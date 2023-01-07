Kari in 'Neverland': Arizona columnist buries GOPer Lake for 'duly-elected governor' claim
Karti Lake (Photo by Mario Tama for AFP)

In a piece for the Arizona Republic, longtime columnist E.J. Montini questioned the sanity of failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for refusing to admit that she was defeated in her first run for political office and suggested she is living in a "personal cloud cuckoo land."

In his biting column, Montini indicated that it is unclear if Lake really thinks she won or is playing a part much like her avid supporter Donald Trump who still insists the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

As the columnist wrote after the former TV personality boasted to an interviewer that she is the "real governor, the duly-elected governor,” "The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la," before adding, "Lake used to reside in the real world, the one where facts are facts and events that happen actually, you know, happen."

"Now, however, I’m not sure in what imaginary realm Lake believes herself to dwell," he proposed.

"I can understand the appeal of living in a dreamworld, a fanciful fantasia of one’s own creation. Imagine if any one of us could snap our fingers and make our wildest dreams become reality," he admitted. "After all, there are no rules in one’s personal cloud cuckoo land, none of the constrictions of reality. Anything you want to happen can happen. Anyone you wish to meet can be rejuvenated, even reborn."

Montini went on to suggest that Lake and Trump appear to be living in "their own twisted dreams."

With that in mind he wrote, "Alice woke up and left Wonderland. Dorothy returned home to Kansas from Oz. Not Kari. We cannot even be certain if Lake is simply an actress playing a part or if she genuinely believes her delusion."

"However, those of us living in the real world know for certain there is only one place where Lake might hope to be a 'duly elected governor': Neverland," he concluded.

