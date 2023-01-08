'They sabotaged you': Maria Bartiromo gives Kari Lake time to spread election lies

Former Arizona candidate Kari Lake (R) claimed to have "excellent evidence" that her election had been "sabotaged" even though a judge had ruled against her.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo offered Lake time to spread misinformation about her failed 2022 election for governor.

"You, a minute ago, said the other side sabotaged you," Bartiromo remarked. "How did they do it and how far are you willing to take this lawsuit?"

"We are suing," Lake confirmed. "We are the first court case even to have evidence put forth in an election case. Really, a lot of people said in 2020, they didn't put any evidence forward. There's a lot of evidence and we saw it play out on the election day in Arizona when 60% of the voting locations stopped working as soon as the polls opened on election day."

RELATED: Kari in 'Neverland': Arizona columnist buries GOPer Lake for 'duly-elected governor' claim



Lake added: "Knowing that 75% of the people voting on election day were voting for Kari Lake, they sabotaged election day by printing the wrong images on the ballots, jamming up the machines. The machines didn't work at at least 60% of the polling locations and that caused lines of two and three and four hours. People couldn't vote. They got to the front of the line; the machines were jamming. And people were disenfranchised."

The former candidate vowed to pursue her lawsuit "to the United States Supreme Court" if necessary.

"Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial Dec. 21-22 challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the state's governor’s race," 12 News recently pointed out.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.