Jack Smith has 'the goods' on Trump: Legal expert predicts indictment during 'Barbenheimer'

Former United States Solicitor General Neal Katyal predicted to MSNBC on Tuesday that Donald Trump would be hit with a Jack Smith election interference indictment before "Barbenheimer leaves the movie theaters."
Katyal appeared on The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, where he was asked about the grand jury meeting times and what that might say about a potential indictment from Smith.
"The grand jury did not meet today. I don't know, you can read that in one of two ways, basically. One, they already voted on the indictment perhaps last week and Jack Smith is waiting to unseal that indictment until sometime this week. The other is they have not got around to it out. They will meet on Thursday. Either way, I do think that an indictment is coming in short order and I say that because Jack Smith did something last week which is pretty unusual: he issued a target letter to a former president of the united states. You can only do that if you've got the goods, the cases lined up, and you are pretty much ready to go."
He continued:
"So, whether it is Thursday, or Monday, I am not sure. I will tell you, I'll go out on a limb and predict that we will see an indictment of Donald Trump before Barbenheimer leaves the movie theaters."