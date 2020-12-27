Critics bury Kayleigh McEnany after she calls Jake Tapper accusations of her lying 'baseless'

Following an appearance by "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper on "CNN's "Reliable Sources" -- where he revealed that he had banned Kayleigh McEnany from his show for her shameless lying, the outgoing White House press secretary tweeted out the clip and complained it was a baseless personal attack."
She wrote, "This is a therapy session for a broken network, and
@jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence. Jake's real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)"
That was a big mistake.
Her tweet, in turn, only opened the floodgates of critics on Twitter who backed the CNN anchor and called out McEnany for telling White House reporters in April she would she would never lie --- and then breaking the promise within days.
