Kayleigh McEnany avoided Trump after 2020 election because he wanted her to push voter fraud conspiracy theories to the press

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to avoid Donald Trump in the days after the 2020 election because he wanted her to regurgitate his voter fraud conspiracy theories to the press, Insider reports.

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews told the Jan. 6 committee that Trump "wanted her to do briefings from the podium about the campaign, and wanted her to talk about Dominion." Dominion Voting Systems has been at the center of conspiracy theories disseminated by Trump's allies. The voting tech company has since brought lawsuits against several Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, and Sidney Powell, as well as Fox News.

McEnany "tried to limit her interactions" with Trump, according to Matthews.

"Matthews testified that McEnany confided in her she was avoiding the president specifically because he was making those requests. She also said McEnany was not comfortable addressing the Dominion claims because it would be a 'blatant violation of the Hatch Act to do that from the White House podium.' The Hatch Act bans executive branch employees from participating in political activities in their official capacity," Insider's report stated. "Matthews added that McEnany did continue doing media interviews about the claims of election fraud because she felt she could "make the divide between her government position and doing things in her personal capacity.' McEnany was serving as both the White House press secretary and Trump's campaign spokesperson at the time."

Read the full report over at Insider.