Trump's J6 report meltdown ramps up as he demands officials rid country of the 'cancer' behind his election loss

Moments after Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to insist that, in the 2020 presidential election "TRUMP WON, BIG!" he was back at it in another post -- this time completely in all caps -- demanding judges and prosecutors avenge his loss by going after is perceived enemies.

Early Friday, hours after the January 6 committee issued a damning report that recommended not only criminal charges against the former president but also bluntly stated he should not be allowed to hold public office again, the twice-impeached former president lashed out by writing, "The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!"

In that vein he later raged in all caps, "SO, WE CAUGHT THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES, THROUGH THE USE OF THE FBI & OTHER AGENCIES, CONCLUSIVELY & IRREFUTABLY CHEATING ON THE 2020 Presidential Election, AND COMPLETELY & ILLEGALLY CHANGING ITS RESULT. THIS WAS ONLY ONE OF MANY FORMS OF CHEATING, BUT FRANKLY, IT WAS A BEAUT!

He added, "THE FBI HAS NO EXCUSE, THEY WERE CAUGHT COLD, BUT THIS MUST NOT BECOME A COLD CASE. NOW WHAT? HONEST & BRAVE PROSECUTORS & JUDGES MUST STEP UP & CLEAN OUT THIS CANCER WHICH IS DESTROYING OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY!"

Moments after that he was once again insisting he won in 2020, writing, "The Government of the United States changed our Election Result, and it just doesn’t get any worse than that. Just look at the damage that’s been done to our Country, and the World, in the last two years — It’s incalculable. TRUMP WON!!!"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mitch McConnell serves notice to 'diminished' Trump to butt out of future elections