Kayleigh McEnany hit with brutal montage after whining about Jen Psaki

Fox News screengrab.
Former White House press secretary and current Fox News personality Kayleigh McEnany keeps voicing her jealousy of Jen Psaki.
On Friday, McEnany was widely ridiculed after complaining about Psaki getting a magazine cover-shoot by Annie Liebowitz.
On Monday, during an appearance on Sean Hannity's show, McEnany whined about the questions Psaki was receiving from the White House press corps.
"We did not get questions like that," McEnany said of softball questions that Psaki has fielded.
But Twitter user @Acyn reminded McEnany of the questions asked by far-right OANN personality Chanel Rion in a video montage posted online.
Watch the montage: