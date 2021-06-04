Kayleigh McEnany is jealous that Jen Psaki gets so much better press coverage
Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News -- screenshot

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is jealous of the press coverage that Jen Psaki is receiving.

McEnany listed her grievances after reports that photographer Annie Leibovitz was at the White House to photograph Psaki.

"Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces repeatedly, time and time again," McEnany said on "Outnumbered."

"It's just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration," McEnany said. "We need investigative journalism. We don't need fawning coverage. It doesn't do the American people any justice."

McEnany's time as White House press secretary started on a disastrous note when she vowed she would always tell the truth despite working for a man notorious for his lies.

"I will never lie to you. You have my word on that," McEnany claimed, before repeatedly lying about everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the election fraud.

McEnany was so untrustworthy she became a punchline:

Trump and the GOP Still Refuse to Accept Biden's Win: A Closer Look www.youtube.com