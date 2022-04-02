Lauren Boebert's comparison of Kayleigh McEnany to Jen Psaki blows up in her face
Reacting to news that White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be leaving her post in the spring to take a position on MSNBC, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make a comparison between President Joe Biden's spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany who served under twice-impeached Donald Trump.

Needless to say, her stab at criticism didn't go well for her or McEnany as critics recalled McEnany's stormy tenure after promising reporters that she "would never lie."

According to Boebert, "The only thing Jen Psaki did as press secretary was prove to America how much better Kayleigh McEnany was."

As one commenter put it, "Comparing Kayleigh McEnany and Jen Psaki is like comparing a clearance box of Franzia to a Chateau Margaux 1787."

That was the general tenor of comments aimed Boebert's way -- as you can see below:





