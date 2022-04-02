Lauren Boebert's comparison of Kayleigh McEnany to Jen Psaki blows up in her face

Reacting to news that White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be leaving her post in the spring to take a position on MSNBC, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make a comparison between President Joe Biden's spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany who served under twice-impeached Donald Trump.
Needless to say, her stab at criticism didn't go well for her or McEnany as critics recalled McEnany's stormy tenure after promising reporters that she "would never lie."
According to Boebert, "The only thing Jen Psaki did as press secretary was prove to America how much better Kayleigh McEnany was."
As one commenter put it, "Comparing Kayleigh McEnany and Jen Psaki is like comparing a clearance box of Franzia to a Chateau Margaux 1787."
That was the general tenor of comments aimed Boebert's way -- as you can see below:
I\u2019m old enough to remember Kayleigh McEnany handing Leslie Stahl Trumps healthcare plan in an empty binder with blank pages. https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1510263184854331392\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/eKkP3seide— Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma) 1648912050
Comparing Kayleigh McEnany and Jen Psaki is like comparing a clearance box of Franzia to a Chateau Margaux 1787.— Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648914199
Jen Psaki presents a daily master class on how one operates as White House Press Secretary.\n\nLyin' Kayleigh McEnany was worse than Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was worse than Sean Spicer, who was worse than anyone.\n\n@laurenboebert is a festering boil on the U.S. body politic.https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1510263184854331392\u00a0\u2026— Bob Geiger (@Bob Geiger) 1648917455
