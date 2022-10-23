Arizona GOP head loses battle to hide her phone records from the Jan. 6 committee: report

According to a report from Politico, the head of the Arizona Republican Party has lost her court battle to keep her phone records out of the hands of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The phone records of Kelli Ward, who has unsuccessfully filed multiple lawsuits seeking to throw out the 2020 presidential election results and hand the state's electoral votes to Donald Trump, will now go to the committee after a split 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to dismiss her motion to keep them hidden.

According to the report from Politico's Josh Gerstein, "Ward argued that the subpoena violates her First Amendment rights by intruding on her activities as chairperson of the Arizona Republican Party, but the order issued Saturday by the appeals court panel’s majority said those concerns weren’t serious enough to keep the House from accessing details about her calls."

In their ruling, Judges Barry Silverman and Donald Trump-appointed Eric Miller wrote, "The investigation, after all, is not about Ward’s politics; it is about her involvement in the events leading up to the January 6 attack, and it seeks to uncover those with whom she communicated in connection with those events. That some of the people with whom Ward communicated may be members of a political party does not establish that the subpoena is likely to reveal ‘sensitive information about [the party’s] members and supporters.’”

Ward was previously deposed by the committee and repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions from the Jan. 6 committee.

