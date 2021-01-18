Georgia's 'KKKelly' Loeffler blasted for celebrating MLK after her 'racist' campaign and white supremacist selfies
Agence France-Presse

Appointed and ousted Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) celebrated the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. after spending the past month attacking the pastor preaching from Dr. King's pulpit.

Loeffler, who lost her race overwhelmingly, posted a meme of Dr. King, but many responded by reciculating the photo Loeffler took with a white supremacist and KKK leader.


The Huffington Post shared a photo of Loeffler with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Georgia extremist Joshua Mote.

When the photos were posted, Loeffler's campaign claimed it was "a fake news attack from the totally discredited Southern Poverty Law Center and their friends in the liberal media."

