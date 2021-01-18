Georgia's 'KKKelly' Loeffler blasted for celebrating MLK after her 'racist' campaign and white supremacist selfies

Agence France-Presse
Appointed and ousted Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) celebrated the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. after spending the past month attacking the pastor preaching from Dr. King's pulpit.
Loeffler, who lost her race overwhelmingly, posted a meme of Dr. King, but many responded by reciculating the photo Loeffler took with a white supremacist and KKK leader.
ALERT: Kelly Loeffler just posed for a photo with Chester Doles, a former KKK leader who runs the white supremacist… https://t.co/Is3yG8VO3S— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@Bend the Arc: Jewish Action)1607828596.0
The Huffington Post shared a photo of Loeffler with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Georgia extremist Joshua Mote.
When the photos were posted, Loeffler's campaign claimed it was "a fake news attack from the totally discredited Southern Poverty Law Center and their friends in the liberal media."
See how others commented on Loeffler's hypocrisy below:
@JAkinWalker #Hypocrisy thy name is Kelly Loeffler.— He gone! (@He gone!)1610997697.0
Started/going (@KLoeffler edition) The first tweet is from @jewishaction https://t.co/B59cMBYN01— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1610996198.0
@mmpadellan Not to mention Kelly Loeffler, who ran a blatantly racist failed senate campaign, after attacking her o… https://t.co/D69fkgrTiJ— BrickmanInGA #DefendDemocracy 🇺🇸 (@BrickmanInGA #DefendDemocracy 🇺🇸)1610997624.0
Don't worry I'm sure she did the obligatory MLK post to social media today just to pretend for a second she isn't racist trash.
— Scott (@ScottM8528) January 18, 2021
GREAT, NOW SAY
BLACK LIVES MATTER.
— A (@AndyAPatriot) January 18, 2021
This you?https://t.co/0shgroA9zU
— If it smells, walks and talks like a coup d'etat.. (@ManuZingar) January 18, 2021
How about this? This you?https://t.co/OiFR9jczcg
— If it smells, walks and talks like a coup d'etat.. (@ManuZingar) January 18, 2021
Uh uh, no, you don't get to slander his beliefs every day, and then on the one day dedicated to remember him, your praising him, and the work he did for unity..... you played a roll in almost destroying this country. Shame on you, you don't get to invoke his name.
— Brian Rupp (@BrianRupp16) January 18, 2021
It's unreal how racists expect that a single day offering of comments absolves them of their racist rhetoric and actions for an entire year...
— tRump Hater (@HateStupidPeps) January 18, 2021
Are you? I don't think Dr King would approve of your attempts to throw out tens of thousands of African American votes. Just sayin'
— Ernie C (@gaydadinWiscon) January 18, 2021
So how are you honoring MLK Jr. on this day of service? Or is it just words that you spout and now your done? I like people who back their words with actions.
— Laura Escobedo (@lauri64) January 18, 2021
KKKelly says what?
— 513{eats}, a liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew (@513eats) January 18, 2021
@afbrat0123 @SenatorLoeffler it must have been hard for her not to say the radical liberal martin luther king😉— Tbaldwin (@Tbaldwin)1610982850.0
pic.twitter.com/BT84H4fceF
— maura quint (@behindyourback) January 18, 2021
It's so comforting to quote dead men, isn't it? They can't push back to point out that you're the darkness and hate they spoke of.
— Megz Counts Down - 2 to go! 🐝🚂😷🕶🏳️🌈♿ (@WTEDyke) January 18, 2021
You might want to sit this one out.
— joe boucher (@jboucher7) January 18, 2021
Ma'am, please spare us. I mean my god the audacity. Please. Just. Stop.
— 1/20/21 💙 (@michelleljames3) January 18, 2021
So thankful that someone with true values, morals and vision was elected to represent us and not someone who will post something like this on MLK day and then live against these words the other 364 days. Your attacks on Warnock during your campaign were attack on MLK's very words
— my_antiracism_resource (@MyAntiracism) January 18, 2021
You and your ilk tried to nullify Black voices. We will never forget.
— Fortuona Paendrag (@lemtaz) January 18, 2021
You can't campaign with white supremacists and then quote Dr. King like that. When you gonna take the “Senator" off your Twitter handle?
— President-Elect Biden (@JefeCooper) January 18, 2021
Gimme a break. You don't care one iota about who he was or what he stood for.
— George Hess (@ghess1000) January 18, 2021
Absolutely not okay for you to post anything today
— Deborah Drinkwater (@debdrinkwater) January 18, 2021
it's cute that you think you can just go back to your old life and act like the last few months never happened
— Four Freedoms Total Landscaping 🌋 (@pleizar) January 18, 2021
The lady who cozied up to white supremacists wants to talk about MLK.
— Lollipop Hurricane (@purplepickles12) January 18, 2021
You could've not attacked his church as radical marxists or whatever
— Sasha Fierce (@SashaLittlemy) January 18, 2021