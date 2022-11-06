Kellyanne Conway pitches fit at Dems for 'vomiting' out warnings about 'protecting democracy'

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway blasted Democrats on Sunday for "vomiting" campaign talking points about Republican threats to democracy.

During a Fox News panel discussion about the midterm elections, Conway noted that Republicans had an advantage on inflation and the economy.

"Double-digit advantage for the Democrats on abortion, but number six or eight in the entire poll in terms of the most important issue," Conway said. "Protecting democracy, the Democrats have a four-point advantage."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Why put seniors through that?' Chuck Todd corners Rick Scott for plot to cut Social Security



"It's been their only message," she continued. "They've been vomiting it for three weeks."

"Oh, my goodness!" Fox News host Harris Faulkner gasped.

"And yet, they are tied basically with Republicans on education," Conway added. "It's going to be a big Republican night."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.