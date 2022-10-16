Kellyanne Conway: Trump isn't a problem because his election lies 'lessened over time'

Seemingly set out to berate Jewish Americans over what he perceives as being a lack of support for Israel, Trump said "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"

This isn't the first time that Trump has made similar statements that could be easily seen as anti-Semitic. In 2021, Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid during an interview for his podcast "Unholy: Two Jews on the news" that "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel."

"I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said to Ravid. "It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it's the exact opposite."

Judging by Sunday's Truth Social rant, Trump's views haven't changed since 2021.

"No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump says. "Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!"

"Of all the horrendous things Trump has ever said, "U.S. Jews have to get their act together" may be the worst," Tweets Washington correspondent John McCormack.

"People have different interpretations of this," says attorney Ron Filipkowski. "Based on watching every interview of him for two years, I think what he is saying is that he was Israel's great champion, but American Jews didn't support him in 2020, and they better get behind him in 2024 or Israel will suffer."

"Anyway, just want to note that this tweet is still up from the House Judiciary GOP," says Daily Beast reporter Justin Baragona along with a share of the mentioned tweet which reads "Kanye. Elon. Trump."

Rapper Kanye West, who has tried very badly to endear himself to Trump over the years, at every risk to his reputation as a Black artist, went on an anti-Semitic rant of his own last week.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote, in one of his first tweets in years. The Tweet was later removed by Twitter for violating the platforms rules and guidelines.

