'Where is the evidence?': CNN's Dana Bash forced to cut off GOPer Kari Lake's rant about election fraud

In an unsurprisingly contentious interview with Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who is vying to become her state's next governor, CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash was forced to cut her guest off as she ranted about 2020 election fraud -- and then pressed her to present any evidence she has.

With Lake not in the CNN studio and responding remotely, where she was shot in soft-focus, the conversation started off pleasantly until the Arizona election denier started making accusations that led the CNN host to pull her up short and fact-check her multiple times.

"I want to move on to another really important issue, particularly when it comes to your critical swing state of Arizona," Bash prompted after a discussion about immigration. "That is what happened in 2020. You called the 2020 election 'corrupt, stolen, rotten and rigged.' There is no evidence of any of that presented in a court of law or anywhere else, that any of those things are true. So why do you keep saying that?"

"Well, there's plenty of evidence," Lake countered. "We had 740,000 ballots with no chain of custody. those ballots shouldn't have been counted."

"Where is the evidence of that?" Bash cut in.

"Dana, there's plenty of evidence," the GOP candidate parried. "I'm happy to send it to your team. the problem is the media won't cover it."

"We've covered this extensively and what you just said has been debunked," the CNN host interrupted.

"Only one side of it, Dana," Lake shot back. "The real issue, Dana, is people don't trust our elections -- they haven't since 2000. I'm a reporter, been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time. Since 2000, we have Americans who don't trust our elections. In 2000, in 2004 they didn't trust the elections."

Watch below or at the link: