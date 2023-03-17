Kellyanne Conway's daughter ignites mockery of Ted Cruz and other conservatives
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The daughter of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway is taking jabs at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other Republicans with Twitter polls comparing them to fictional characters.

In one tweet, Claudia Conway asked, "who’s winning in a fight" and gave the choice between Sen. Ted Cruz and the "green m&m." The green M&M won in a landslide by over 98 percent.

One Twitter user replied: "If Ted Cruz is one answer to that question, the other answer is always right."

"my money is on the green guy if Ted doesn’t run away to Cancun," another user replied.

In an imaginary "dance battle," Conway pitted Carlson up against the cartoon character Clifford the Big Red Dog. The winner was Clifford by over 96 percent.

"Tucker was voted off early on Dancing With the Stars, so this is a no-brainer," one person replied. "Clifford all the way."

In an imaginary foot race between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Harry Potter, the winner was the fictional child wizard by over 95 percent.

"Not even close. MTG has a broom but it’s not magic like Harry Potter," quipped one person.

As HuffPost points out, Kellyanne Conway and MSNBC contributor George Conway recently announced that they are divorcing after more over two decades of marriage.

