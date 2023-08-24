Trump codefendant gets his early trial date on Fani Willis' schedule
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was granted his early trial date, on the date proposed by Fani Willis, according to a court ruling posted online by Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreporter Tamar Hallerman.

Chesebro had asked for an early Nov. 2023 trial date and District Attorney Willis suggested Oct. 23. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted the October date.

"Due to the Defendant's timely Demand for Speedy Trial filed Aug. 23, 2023, scheduling will occur on an expedited timeline to meet the November 3, 2023, deadline to begin trial," the decision reads.

The filing also states that it doesn't apply to Chesebro's co-defendants "at this time."

