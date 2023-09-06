'Forever linked to a lunatic': Legal experts call Fulton County ruling a 'nightmare scenario for Ken Chesebro'

Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell lost their attempts to have their cases severed in Fulton County Georgia on Wednesday – and that is going to hurt one defendant more than the other, legal analysts said.

In a racketeering (RICO) case, everything is connected together, argued the district attorney's office. That means all of the evidence involving individual defendants can be used against the group.

"This may be a nightmare scenario for Chesebro," said Just Security editor-in-chief and former Defense Department special counsel Ryan Goodman.

Lawyer and political commentator Josh Barro, agreed. "Chesebro and Powell at least will be tried together, which is about the worst news for Chesebro."

As White House correspondent Brian Karem explained it simply: "Chesebro is forever linked to a lunatic."

"Basically the defense tried to re-characterize this single RICO case as multiple conspiracies, some of which apply to some and others to others," MSNBC legal analyst Harry Litman said.

"And the state came back and the judge accepted the position, no, this is a single sprawling case and therefore the law and evidence are the same. And if you analyze that according to the three factors that govern severance, it doesn't give Powell or Chesebro, and by the way, John Eastman has said he's also going to move for a speedy trial, any kind of argument for separating themselves."

He noted that the individual cases for each defendant might hurt the other, but it isn't a reason to sever their cases. Litman also thinks Eastman will ultimately be thrown into the group with the other 16 going later.

"That will depend, in part, on the resolution of these removal motions now in federal court," Litman continued. "A complicated day, but I think it's clear enough where he stands and where he's going."

Former Assistant District Attorney of Fulton County, Christian Wise Smith, said he doesn't think the timeline is "realistic." Given the first election primary is in January and Trump's goal is to "delay and delay," he doesn't think it'll happen in the four-month time frame that the DA is seeking.

Chesbro is accused of being the "architect of the election subversion scandal," as The Guardian described him last month.

See the video of Smith and Litman below or at the link here.