Ex-Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro thoroughly distances himself from 'Kraken' attorney Sidney Powell in new court filing

Attorney Ken Chesebro, who was indicted last month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a sprawling racketeering case revolving around his efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power, seemingly wants nothing to do with fellow former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

In a new court filing flagged by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Chesebro made the case that he should not be tried alongside Powell, whose debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems have sparked record-breaking defamation settlements.

To do this, Chesebro compiled a lengthy list of all the ways that he has nothing to do with Powell.

"Mr. Chesebro has never physically met Sidney Powell," one section reads. "Mr. Chesebro has never sent an email to Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received an email from Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never called Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received a call from Ms. Powell. Mr. Chesebro has never texted Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received a text message from Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never communicated with Ms. Powell through any social media or telecommunications application."

Powell after the 2020 election pushed theories about Dominion Voting Systems conspiring with the late left-wing Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez to create a global election-rigging machine that would forever deprive conservatives of political power.

Powell's theories were so far out there that even many top Trump loyalists, including trade adviser Peter Navarro, distanced themselves from them.

She is known as the "Kraken lawyer" because she used the word to describe her lawsuit that would destroy Joe Biden's claim to the presidency. A kraken is a fictional sea monster that rises from the sea floor to devour its enemies.