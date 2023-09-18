'It is true': Trump says he's responsible for Texas AG Ken Paxton beating impeachment rap

Donald Trump claimed credit for the impeachment acquittal of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Monday.
The former president gloated on Truth Social that the state Senate acquitted Paxton, whose 2020 lawsuit challenging Trump's election loss was ultimately rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, and insisted that his backing had been a key factor in the legislative action.
"Yes, it is true that my intervention through TRUTH SOCIAL saved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from going down at the hands of Democrats and some Republicans, headed by PAUL RINO (Ryan), Karl Rove, and others, almost all of whom came back to reason when confronted with the facts," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "Ken has been a great A.G., and now he can go back to work for the wonderful people of Texas. It was my honor to have helped correct this injustice!"
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Paxton was acquitted on 16 articles of impeachment, including corruption and bribery, following eight hours of deliberations over the weekend. Trump had publicly supported him through the trial.