GOP senator echoes Trump and says 'war criminal' Putin should release 'dirt' on Biden

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) on Wednesday echoed former President Donald Trump's call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any "dirt" he may have on President Joe Biden.

Via NBC News' Frank Thorp, Cramer made his statement when asked about Trump once again openly calling on Putin to help him bring down a domestic political opponent.

"Well, I don't know if he has dirt on Biden," Cramer said. "If he does, he should -- he should reveal it but he is a war criminal so I don't expect that he's right now sitting around thinking about ways that he can, you know, reveal other information if in fact, he hasn't."

Cramer went on to suggest that he's more concerned about Biden as president than Trump, despite the fact that Trump is once again pushing for a hostile foreign government to interfere in America's politics.

"You know, the appropriateness of things that Trump asks for is more amusing to you than it is to me," he said. "We have a current president who's, you know, way more concerning to me frankly, than what the former president might be doing."

