Trump claims DOJ hiding documents showing Biden corruption as GOP takes over House
Donald Trump appears during a rally Oct. 10, 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump amplified a new topic for the incoming House Republican majority to investigate.

The former president unloaded another round of attack on Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman in a Tuesday morning Truth Social rant, and he then spread claims by a Colorado attorney that have been reported by the Daily Mail, New York Post and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“'Lawyer claims that the Department of Justice is hiding hundreds of records on Hunter and Jim Biden,' Maria Bartiromo," Trump posted. "These records lead to, and implicate, Joe Biden and the many millions of dollars that have been stolen over the years. Why isn’t the Radical Left DOJ, and the Corrupt, Election Changing DBI (Democrat Bureau of Investigation), coming 'CLEAN?' After 7 years of investigations on me, and even Spying on my Campaign, they found NOTHING! How about spending some time and effort on Joe?"

Trump's claims are based on complaints in a lawsuit by attorney Kevin Evans alleging that the Department of Justice failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents related to the overseas business dealings of President Joe Biden's brother and son.

Evans said he sought documents specifically related to payments or gifts from China, Russia or Ukraine, and he said DOJ lawyers admitted in court to having at least 400 relevant documents but later said they could neither confirm or deny whether those records exist.

