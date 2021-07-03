'There is no lie he won't tell': Kevin McCarthy burned to the ground by Steve Schmidt in epic rant
Steve Schmidt (MSNBC)

Conservative campaign consultant and Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt went off on an epic Twitter rant on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) late Friday, calling the senior Republican leader a "coward" who will shamelessly lie in an effort to maintain his position of power.

McCarthy is currently under the gun to appoint GOP House members to a select committee tasked with investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and, according to Schmidt, no one should expect much from a man he regards as "deeply dishonest and cynical."

Starting off, "There are many reasons to have contempt for Kevin McCarthy. He seems to be a man absent any virtues except an easy amiability and indefatigable spirit in pursuit of pleasing other Members vanities," Schmidt added, "He has a virtuosos talent for personal debasement in the performance of the small political tasks that determine the rise and fall of GQP flotsam in Conference politics."

With that he was off and you can see read his brutal assessment of McCarthy below in his series of tweets.








2020 Election SmartNews