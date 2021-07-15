GOP's Kevin McCarthy to meet with Trump as he considers which members of his conference to appoint to January 6 committee

According to a statement from former President Donald Trump this Thursday, he and and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be meeting to discuss which members of McCarthy's conference will serve on a special committee to investigate the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
"Kevin McCarthy will be meeting with me this afternoon at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. Much to discuss!" Trump announced.
A Republican source speaking to CNN says the two will also discuss upcoming special elections, vulnerable Democrats in 2022 and the GOP's record-breaking fundraising numbers.
McCarthy can appoint five members to the committee.
"The timing of the Trump meeting shows McCarthy remains loyal to the former President. Sources say his picks for the committee will likely be supporters and defenders of Trump," CNN's Ryan Nobles writes. "It is expected that the GOP leader will avoid controversial firebrands like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia or Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, in part because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reserves the right to veto any of McCarthy's picks."
According to CNN, McCarthy has said he is willing to testify and discuss Trump's role on January 6 if he is asked.
