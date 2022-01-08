Dem lawmaker rips ‘empty shell’ Kevin McCarthy as ‘the dumber version of Ted Cruz’

During a discussion about Ted Cruz's groveling plea for forgiveness after calling the Capitol insurrection a "terrorist attack," Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego ripped into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Appearing on MSNBC on Friday night, Gallego said Cruz's mea culpa on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show Thursday was yet another sign that the GOP has become a "cult of personality" in support of former president Donald Trump.

"It's a sad statement from Cruz," Gallego said. "I've been in politics now for probably 10 years, and it's just not worth it. It's not worth selling out your family like he (Cruz) did when he sold out his dad and his wife. It's not worth selling your own soul, especially for someone like Donald Trump. And to grovel at the knees of someone like Tucker Carlson, it's definitely not worth it."

Gallego added that GOP lawmakers can no longer even condemn the violence that occurred on Jan. 6 because "you're basically saying that it was pushed by dear leader, and you can't attack dear leader, dear leader is perfect."

After host Chris Hayes mentioned that McCarthy seems "somewhat similar" to Cruz, Gallego said: "Kevin McCarthy is Ted Cruz but just not as smart."

"He's the dumber version of Ted Cruz, still an empty shell of a human being, just as craven of a politician, but just not as smart," Gallego added. "He'll do anything to become speaker of the House. He'll align himself with QAnon crazies, Matt Gaetz— who is pretty close at some point to hopefully being indicted for being a pedophile. This is the type of person that he is, and he'll do it because he wants that title of speaker of the House."

Watch the full interview below.