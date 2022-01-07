'Groveling' Ted Cruz mocked for begging forgiveness from Fox News host

Sen. Ted Cruz campaigns for Donald Trump. (Screenshot)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) groveled for forgiveness from Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host publicly criticized him for referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “violent terrorist attack."
The Texas Republican apologized Thursday night, on the attack's one-year anniversary, for his “sloppy and frankly dumb” phrasing, but Carlson forced the senator to beg for his approval -- and the spectacle prompted the name "Reek" to trend on Twitter.
\u201cSay your name\u201d\n\n\u201cMy name is Reek\u201dhttps://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1479265209734905858\u00a0\u2026— Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1641555909
JUST NOW: A U.S Senator from Texas? Or Reek from "Game of Thrones?" YOU MAKE THE CALL!!!pic.twitter.com/iDcXZ4UyZB— John Berman (@John Berman) 1641559401
This is yet another reminder that Fox News is not the media arm of the GOP. The GOP is the legislative arm of Fox News. Tucker Carlson is Ted Cruz' boss.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1479264723740684288\u00a0\u2026— David Atkins (@David Atkins) 1641526813
Please, no one photoshop Ted Cruz in a gimp suit on the Tucker interview. \n\nThat would be wrong.— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1641527499
Because the people demanded it - ladies and gentlemen, may I present: Ted "Reek" Cruz.\n\n@tedcruz @TheRickWilsonpic.twitter.com/KRP3sJvbKS— Paul Lee Teeks (@Paul Lee Teeks) 1641532256
Ted Grovelin\u2019 Cruz, I call him. Grovelin\u2019 Cruz.— Oliver Willis (@Oliver Willis) 1641559227
Ted Cruz is spending his life playing Reek to the guys spreading conspiracy theories in the hope they let him run for President somedayhttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1479264723740684288\u00a0\u2026— Don Moynihan (@Don Moynihan) 1641527544
Reek and Ted Cruz are both trending...pic.twitter.com/nar10IfLle— Stefano: The Mayor of Online (@Stefano: The Mayor of Online) 1641561164
You\u2019re lying, Ted.\n\nA year ago you called it \u201ca despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system.\u201d \n\nYou saw the events of that day as more than assaulting police officers; you saw it as an attack on democracy itself.pic.twitter.com/Lvu4BZtaEZ— Christian Vanderbrouk (@Christian Vanderbrouk) 1641523820