'Groveling' Ted Cruz mocked for begging forgiveness from Fox News host
Sen. Ted Cruz campaigns for Donald Trump. (Screenshot)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) groveled for forgiveness from Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host publicly criticized him for referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “violent terrorist attack."

The Texas Republican apologized Thursday night, on the attack's one-year anniversary, for his “sloppy and frankly dumb” phrasing, but Carlson forced the senator to beg for his approval -- and the spectacle prompted the name "Reek" to trend on Twitter.





