'How dare you': GOP's Kevin McCarthy faces backlash for Martin Luther King Day comments

Despite the fact that the entire Republican Party is unified in opposing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that would restore and strengthen parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) praised civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr on Monday.
As the country celebrates the life of King Jr. who fought and led marches to ensure the rights of Black Americans to be allowed to vote before he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, McCarthy jumped on the bandwagon to praise the civil rights leader, which led of his critics to ask why his party is opposed to the very beliefs King held.
The John Lewis bill passed in the House along party lines, with 219 Democrats voting in favor and all 212 Republicans opposed. It is currently being stymied in the Senate due to GOP opposition.
"From the halls of Ebenezer Baptist Church to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, #MLK spent his life spreading what he called 'the gospel of freedom.' He never gave up and never preached hate. His words and example inspire us today as we celebrate a great American on #MLKDay," McCarthy tweeted.
That brought on an immediate deluge of accusations of hypocrisy with one commenter responding, "How dare you quote King as you try to take voting rights as a party away from America's people!"
You can see some of the blowback below:
LOL Here comes the GOP with the MLK quotes. The GOP represents everything MLK was against.— jeannie millar (@jeannie millar) 1642426252
You couldn't help it, could you? You had to post about MLK and completely miss the irony.— (((Cris Spencer))) (@(((Cris Spencer)))) 1642427543
Hell yes. @GOPLeader @mngop Will you\u2019ve honor the wishes of MLK\u2019s family or spit on his grave?https://twitter.com/lmauricecpr/status/1482119099002015749\u00a0\u2026— Kris Miner \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8Civil rights are for ALL, not some. (@Kris Miner \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8Civil rights are for ALL, not some.) 1642218975
This tweet is disgusting because we all know you\u2019re the antithesis of the great MLK. You\u2019re a disgrace to everything the great man fought and stood for. You have no shame.— Majestic (@Majestic) 1642427940
Are there still mirrors in @GOPLeader's house?https://twitter.com/GOPLeader/status/1483069001098010627\u00a0\u2026— Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c (@Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c) 1642426531
How dare you quote King as you try to take voting rights as a party away from America's people! Testify under oath Kevin! He would be fighting against you folks!— Shar G (@Shar G) 1642426458
Drop the act, Kevin. We know who you are.pic.twitter.com/9st276HnT4— Mazi Chidi (@Mazi Chidi) 1642427238
Kevin says he supports the goals of MLK, but not when it involves those pesky black voters. Heavens no, can't have that happen— Madison Law Review (@Madison Law Review) 1642426312
MLK fought for voting rights. He wanted more black people voting. He wanted more access to the ballot.— Jan Aguilos \ud83d\ude37\ud83d\udc89 (@Jan Aguilos \ud83d\ude37\ud83d\udc89) 1642426307
It\u2019s always wonderful to remember your favorite MLK quote. What\u2019s even better is to live up to it and remember that he died for saying it. Unless you do the right thing and vote for the #FreedomToVoteAct you should keep his words out of your mouth.— nowwhat (@nowwhat) 1642426675
Maybe start here, @GOPLeader. Or are you scared of \u201ccritical race theory\u201d?https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/02/letter-from-a-birmingham-jail/552461/\u00a0\u2026— David J. Loehr (@David J. Loehr) 1642428292
If you didn\u2019t support voting rights last week week, don\u2019t be quoting MLK this week.— Tommy Pinella (@Tommy Pinella) 1642428248