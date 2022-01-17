'How dare you': GOP's Kevin McCarthy faces backlash for Martin Luther King Day comments

Despite the fact that the entire Republican Party is unified in opposing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that would restore and strengthen parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) praised civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr on Monday.

As the country celebrates the life of King Jr. who fought and led marches to ensure the rights of Black Americans to be allowed to vote before he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, McCarthy jumped on the bandwagon to praise the civil rights leader, which led of his critics to ask why his party is opposed to the very beliefs King held.

The John Lewis bill passed in the House along party lines, with 219 Democrats voting in favor and all 212 Republicans opposed. It is currently being stymied in the Senate due to GOP opposition.



"From the halls of Ebenezer Baptist Church to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, #MLK spent his life spreading what he called 'the gospel of freedom.' He never gave up and never preached hate. His words and example inspire us today as we celebrate a great American on #MLKDay," McCarthy tweeted.

That brought on an immediate deluge of accusations of hypocrisy with one commenter responding, "How dare you quote King as you try to take voting rights as a party away from America's people!"

