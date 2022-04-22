Trump allies think Kevin McCarthy is 'over a barrel' and they can make him grovel to stay GOP leader
Kevin McCarthy speaks at House press conference (screen grab)

Revelations that GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wanted President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the January 6th Capitol riots have emboldened MAGA allies to warn that his status as a prospective Speaker of the House is on thin ice.

As Politico's Kyle Cheney puts it, Trump allies think McCarthy is now "over a barrel" and will have to do some serious fence mending to keep his position.

As evidence, a recent Politico dispatch cites Trump allies Steve Bannon and Boris Epshteyn trashing McCarthy on Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

“Kevin McCarthy’s got a big problem,” Epshteyn said. “If he can do something to mend fences and prove himself to the MAGA movement... that’s upon him to do.”

Epshteyn also said that McCarthy's remarks on making Trump resign were "extremely hurtful to hopes that Kevin McCarthy has to become speaker."

Bannon, meanwhile, called it a "cardinal sin" to have denied calling for Trump's resignation when there was an audio recording of him saying exactly that.

That said, there are some indications that Trump might be willing to overlook this transgression, as Trump ally Jason Miller predicted that he would "be highly surprised if President Trump allowed these left-of-center journalists and pundits to gain a victory by engaging in this warfare."

