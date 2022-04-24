Trump 'lapdog' Kevin McCarthy 'should consider resigning': major newspaper
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook

Reflecting on the newly released tapes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling Republican lawmakers that he would recommend that Donald Trump should resign right after the Jan 6th insurrection -- only to later back down -- the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch suggested that McCarthy should step down instead.

Labeling the California Republican "Trump's lapdog," the board made the case that McCarthy's desperation to become House speaker at any cost makes him unsuitable to serve in Congress.

With McCarthy denying that he ever told his colleagues, "If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is,” before adding, "I've had it with this guy," the board noted that he was exposed as a liar when the New York Times released audio of the call hours later.

"This should dispel any lingering uncertainty about the level of this man’s integrity and credibility," the board wrote after previously stating, "Perhaps it’s McCarthy who should consider resigning."

Writing McCarthy "... now runs interference for the man he’d declared unfit for office," the editors continued, "McCarthy has refused to cooperate with the House committee investigating the attack. He has publicly ostracized Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two House Republicans who have put duty and democracy ahead of grubby partisanship to participate in the committee. He has even tried to scare phone companies into refusing to cooperate with the committee’s requests for phone records. To this day, McCarthy refuses to forcefully challenge Trump’s continuing, toxic election-fraud lies."

"With the new report, it’s more clear than ever that McCarthy still offers his endless fealty to Trump not because of, but in spite of, what he knows is right. It’s difficult to imagine anyone less worthy to serve in the House, let alone lead it," they concluded.

