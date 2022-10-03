DC cop Michael Fanone rages against House GOP leader in expletive-laden rant

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Sunday evening, former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone delivered an expletive-laden rant against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the likely next Speaker of the House if Republicans win control of Congress in November.

The remarks came during a discussion about Fanone's upcoming memoir, "Hold the Line."

“I think at night, when the lights are turned off, Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan have some pretty choice words to say about the fact that they have to hang on Kevin McCarthy’s wall,” Fanone told Alex Morris. “They did some f*cking above-average things. And they’ve got to adorn the wall of this f*cking weasel b*tch named Kevin McCarthy, with his fake f*cking spray-on tan, whose f**king claim to fame, at least in my eyes, is the fact that he amassed a collection of Donald Trump’s favorite-flavored Starburst, put them in a Mason jar, and presented them to f*cking Donald Trump. What the f*ck, dude?”

Fanone, who joined law enforcement after the September 11 attacks, was one of the police officers who struggled to hold back the crowd of insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as they tried to shut down the certification of the electoral count. During the attack, Fanone was pulled down the Capitol steps by a mob, beaten with pipes, then held down and shocked with a stun gun, after which he suffered a heart attack.

He was a star witness during the January 6 House hearings, during which he explicitly called out Republican lawmakers who downplayed the seriousness of the attack as "disgraceful."

McCarthy privately told colleagues that he believed Trump should resign in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 attacks, but voted against impeachment and has publicly defended the former president ever since.

The rioters who ganged up on Fanone are facing some of the most severe punishments of the hundreds of participants in the insurrection, with one, Kyle Young, sentenced to seven years in prison. Much of Young's family appears to have no remorse for his actions, with Young's mother reportedly heckling Fanone as a "piece of sh*t" on the courthouse steps after he gave a victim impact statement at her son's sentencing.