Kevin McCarthy has a plan to distract his MAGA caucus with a 'shiny object': conservative

Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

In a column for the Bulwark, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter predicted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) knows that he will have to keep the far-right members of his caucus occupied and happy if the Republican Party takes control of the House as expected in November.

With that in mind, she suggested that McCarthy will bow to pressure from the so-called MAGA caucus and let them go ahead with the impeachment of President Joe Biden and hearings on his son Hunter Biden, with the conservative commentator saying the members need a "shiny object" to keep them out of McCarthy's hair.

Carpenter said the tip-off about McCarthy's plans was previewed in an op-ed he wrote for New York Post in July, co-authored with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer, (T-TN) who are slated to chair the House Judiciary and Oversight committees respectively if the GOP recapture of the House pans out.

That op-ed was titled “We’ll investigate Bidens’ shady business dealings when Republicans take the House in November.”

According to the conservative commentator, what McCarthy has planned is nothing less than to "Benghazi" the Bidens, by which she means hold endless hearings while harassing the president with an impeachment threat as a way to disrupt the second half of his four-year term.

At the root of it all, Carpenter explained, is hopes that by harassing the Bidens they will increase their chances in the 2024 presidential election whether Biden is on the ticket or not.

Carpenter adds McCarthy also likely has a "backup" plan.

"If the 2023 investigations into the Bidens bomb as the 2020 investigations did, McCarthy has plenty of backup options for keeping his caucus marching in step: Investigations into the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, the immigration crisis, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the origins of the coronavirus are also on tap," she wrote before adding, "McCarthy’s biggest problem, however, isn’t creating a basis for impeachment; it’s giving his members something to do besides impeaching Biden. One could see a scenario in which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls fruitlessly for impeachment votes as often as the Tea Party called for Obamacare-repeal votes in the Boehner-Ryan House era."

"So, investigations it is," she predicted. "For McCarthy, they are both a 2022 campaign promise and what he hopes will serve as a partisan glue to keep his raucous caucus united for the 2024 elections. If impeachment follows, so be it."

