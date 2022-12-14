Kevin McCarthy foes appear 'impervious to negotiation' and even Trump's lobbying isn't helping: NYT

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has reportedly received help from former President Donald Trump to lobby holdout Republican lawmakers on his behalf to secure his bid to become Speaker of the House.

However, as the New York Times reports, Trump's lobbying efforts have so far not budged members who appear, in the Times' words, "impervious to negotiation."

Although the Times notes that Trump is "not entirely sold" on McCarthy as Speaker, he nonetheless believes that he's the only feasible option, as centrist Republicans could break off and join with centrist Democrats to deliver a "consensus" candidate.

Despite Trump's pleas, McCarthy's foes appear ready to end his House leadership dreams.

“This is why we came to Congress,” Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) explained in justifying his opposition to McCarthy. “This is why we’re here. We’ve got a chance to tip over that apple cart here on Jan. 3, when we elect a new speaker."

The Times also notes that McCarthy does not seem to have a plan to win over holdovers and he has completely shut out members of his own leadership team.

“I don’t think he has a plan, other than to hope that conservatives fold,” Russ Vought, the president of the right-wing Center for Renewing America, tells the Times. “And this is not the part of the Republican conference that folds.”