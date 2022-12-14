Trump ally vowed 'high ranking' source would prove fraud -- then delivered a Romanian YouTube channel: texts

More text messages revealed by Talking Points Memo on Tuesday show that Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) promised former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that he had a "source" who would conclusively prove that the 2020 election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

However, in follow-up text messages, Allen was only able to deliver a video posted by a Romanian YouTube channel.

In an early text between Allen and Meadows, the Georgia congressman said that he just "got of the phone with a high ranking government official and decorated JAG Officer" who "confirmed that there is wide spread fraud in multiple states!"

As time went by, however, Allen's "source" seemed to become reluctant to meet him in person to make these claims public.

"Mark, just heard from my source," Allen wrote to Meadows. "Something is up? He asked for a couple of days before he can talk at the highest level. I know time is short but I have the highest respect for this man and I am certain he wants to be prepared to talk at the appropriate time."

However, Allen did not leave Meadows totally emptyhanded, as he sent the Trump chief of staff a link to a Romanian YouTube channel featuring an anti-vaccination activist who interviewed a man who pushed a theory that the election was stolen from Trump as part of a "a '$100 billion' plot involving illegal immigrants, blackmail and Romanian officials."