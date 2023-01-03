Republican donors are enraged as GOP floor fight over McCarthy makes them look 'stupid': reporter

On CNN Tuesday, Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona reported that Republican lawmakers are enraged over the chaos surrounding GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's vote for Speaker — and so are their donors.

This comes as a bloc of five far-right insurgents in the House Republican caucus have stood as a group, along with several others, to deny McCarthy (R-CA) enough votes — the first time since 1923 that the House failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot.

"What are you hearing?" said anchor Jake Tapper.

"As this vote has been dragging on, the anger and frustration inside the GOP is really growing," said Zanona. "I talked to one GOP lawmaker who supports McCarthy, and they're hearing from GOP donors and constituents back home that the party looks, quote, 'stupid' for not being able to elect a Speaker and talked to another Republican who said he's also pro-McCarthy and predicted after three or four ballots there's going to be pressure for Republicans to either adjourn the proceedings and try to regroup, or try to figure out some sort of Plan B strategy on the floor."

Even though Republicans had been expecting the vote would fail, continued Zanona, "they are still in disbelief and they are just furious that all of this drama is overshadowing their new majority."

"I talked to a third Republican who said, 'They are embarrassing the whole team. We should form a Parking Lot Committee and put them on it,'" said Zanona. "So clearly the anger is palpable, and I do expect there to be retribution for McCarthy's opponents whenever they finally settle all of this."

