Watch: Kevin McCarthy snaps at MAGA House members for demanding committee chairs in return for their votes

Following a GOP House caucus meeting that turned into an obscenity-filled shoutfest that then led to MAGA Re. Scott Perry (R-PA) laying al the blame on him, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) fired back at the House members opposing his speakership and called them out for their outrageous demands.

Speaking to the press, a defiant McCarthy said he doesn't care how many votes it takes for him to become speaker he won't be bullied into giving them undeserved perks.

"I've been leader for four years," the fuming McCarthy began. "When I came into this position, we had less than 200 member, we're now sitting in the majority. We put forth to the American public a commitment to America. There are times where we're going to have to argue with our own members if they're looking at only positions for themselves and not for the country."

"For the last two months we worked together as a whole conference to develop rules that empower all members but we're not empowering certain members over others," he continued before claiming, "Last night I was presented the only way to have 218 votes is if I provided certain members with certain positions or certain gavels to take over committees and have certain budgets."

"And they even came with the position where one Matt Gaetz said "I don't care if go to plurality and we elect [Democratic Rep.] Hakeem Jeffries and it hurts the new frontline members not to get re-elected."

"That is not about America," he stated. "I'll put America first not a few individuals. But the battle is for the conference and the country and that is fine with me."

