'Disavow Trump and let him face justice': Kevin McCarthy lit up by local paper

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was called out by the editorial board of a key California paper for running to the defense of Donald Trump once again after his fourth indictment -- and the paper urged him to "dump" the former president and let him face the music in the courtrooms.



According to the Sacramento Bee editorial board, McCarthy jumped into the fray once again after the former president was indicted under RICO charges in Georgia by taking to social media and proclaiming, "Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election. Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans see through this desperate sham.”



As the editors pointed out, the top Republican in the House was "wrong on many levels."



"Trump is not the president. The man who beat him fairly, Democrat Joe Biden, is leading the nation. Biden had nothing to do with bringing the Georgia case. That was the decision of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. As for 'weaponizing,' McCarthy, like his fellow Americans, has yet to hear all the evidence in the two federal and two state cases against Trump," they accused.

As they noted, McCarthy has had multiple previous opportunities to cut Trump loose after two impeachments and his earlier indictments but has lacked the will to stand up for the rule of law.

"This chapter offers McCarthy, the Republican from Bakersfield whose district stretches north to Clovis, a chance to do something he should have done immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol: Dump Trump," wrote the editors. "Now is the time to say, no more. Let the justice system work, and stop weaponizing politics to interfere with that process."



The board concluded, "Defending Trump is a fool’s errand. These indictments are not weaponized accusations, but the justice system working as it should. McCarthy stands at another key moment. Disavow Trump and let him face justice. Do that for the good of America, the GOP, and history’s judgment. But if McCarthy fails to act, he will keep the nation in continued upheaval. History will show he responded not with courage, but cowardice. Voters would do well to remember that come the next election."



