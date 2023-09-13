Watch: Kevin McCarthy denies impeachment statement he made just 12 days ago
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) -- (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) furiously tried to evade questions Wednesday about why no House vote will be held on whether President Joe Biden should be impeached – despite him saying just 12 days earlier that no impeachment could happen without one.

CNN's Manu Raju grilled McCarthy about an interview the speaker had with Breitbart News that was published on September 1 in which McCarthy said, "If we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person."

But on Tuesday, McCarthy announced an inquiry – with no vote.

McCarthy started off by casting blame for the lack of a vote on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump without first holding a formal vote in the House.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Nancy Pelosi changed the precedent in this House," he said. "It was good enough for every Democrat here!"

Raju kept pressing McCarthy, who then accused him of not doing enough to report on the so-far unfounded allegations that Biden accepted bribes from foreign governments.

"Why don't you ask me other questions?" McCarthy demanded to know of Raju, referring to the questions about Biden's purported bribery operation.

"I'm curious why you changed your position?" Raju asked.

"I never changed my position!" McCarthy shot back.

Watch the video below or at this link.


SmartNewsVideo